Before we dive in, here's what to know:1. Use the challenge calendar as inspiration for which strokes to use when: Feel free to mix and match strokes in any given session, and set a timer so that you can immerse yourself in what you're feeling without looking at the clock. If you don't hit the recommended number of minutes per day, don't beat yourself up about it, but do try to have longer sessions each day. You deserve this time and space.2. Don't feel bad if you don't bring yourself to orgasm. This is about getting to know your body and your turn-ons in a pressure-free, process-oriented environment. And, if you do orgasm before the end of your session, it's up to you whether to continue...but why not go for another O, or simply spend some more time on yourself?3. If you love toys, as I do , this challenge can be an excuse to get back to basics with some good old-fashioned manual moves. Yes, there's a lot to be said for a great vibrator. Marin especially recommends Minna Life's Limon , a responsive toy that vibrates more intensely the harder you squeeze it, meaning no fumbling with buttons. Go ahead and incorporate this or another of your favorite toys into your playtime, but strive to spend part of each session trying out the manual moves tech-free, as well, to attune your body to less intense (but still intensely pleasurable) sensations.4. Lube: Use it! Many women don't know how much better solo sex can be with a little lube, even if they regularly use it during partnered sex. Remember that silicone lubes can wear down silicone sex toys, so if you're using the latter, stick with water-based lubes, which are compatible with all materials.5. Porn is a wonderful thing — and that can mean anything from literotica to still images to video. If you're not into porn, you may just have not yet found porn you like. There is so much more out there than oily dudes jackhammering away at spray-tanned women (though there's also nothing wrong with getting off on more stereotypical fare). Try the elegant stills and cinema from afourchamberedheart , the sexy, queer-friendly porn from Pink & White Productions , and the narrative-driven films of Erika Lust . Of course, your imagination can always work its own magic.Now, with no further ado, let Day 1 begin.