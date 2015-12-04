'Tis the season, so gather 'round, kids ages 18 and up, because your NSFW fairy godmother has a very sexy holiday gift guide for you. All year long, I have the distinct pleasure of receiving and testing sex toys. As I've geeked out over modular vibrators, accessorized with USB-rechargeable vibrating necklaces, and dared to sample salted-caramel-flavored lube (actually delicious — read on), a handful of products have risen above the rest. And, in an industry that now attracts some $15 billion a year in global sales, the field is crowded. Aided by the anonymity of internet shopping, the sex-toy industry is even projected to reach $52 billion in revenue by 2020. Bring on the options!
You likely wouldn't buy a sex toy for just anyone, but for that open-minded friend, your lucky sexual partner(s), or most important of all, yourself, the following list is both naughty and so nice. I'm hoping you even get some bedroom ideas you haven't considered yet. Prepare to be the coolest friend/lover in your circle — and get ready for some not-so-silent nights of your own.
No matter whom you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
You likely wouldn't buy a sex toy for just anyone, but for that open-minded friend, your lucky sexual partner(s), or most important of all, yourself, the following list is both naughty and so nice. I'm hoping you even get some bedroom ideas you haven't considered yet. Prepare to be the coolest friend/lover in your circle — and get ready for some not-so-silent nights of your own.
No matter whom you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.