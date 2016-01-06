5 Sex Resolutions For The New Year

I was 19 when I lost my virginity, two years older than the average American woman. I’m talking vaginal intercourse here, the heterocentric interpretation, the kind of sex I’d been taught since childhood to imbue with near-mystical meaning. I didn’t touch sex again for nearly a year. I couldn’t risk feeling that small again anytime soon. I had neither said no nor expressed much enthusiasm; I wanted my partner, the person I was casually seeing at 19, but was propelled also by what I didn’t want: to be a virgin; to lose his interest. And I hoped I wouldn’t feel like an idiot for entrusting him with the experience.



More than anything, I felt irrelevant. I didn’t have the rhythm right, so he grabbed my hips and moved my body for me. I drove home numb; we stopped seeing each other almost immediately. He later told me he was worried that I, newly devirginized, might get clingy.



I’ve understood since the dawn of my partnered sex life, as do so many people and especially women, that sex doesn't have to be unwanted to be not the sex you want. The message I received when I was young was that sex is something “very special” that happens between two people, and that was about it, while the “sex-positive” brand of feminism that has surrounded me ever since has told me consensual sex is awesome. I should have as much of it as I want with whomever I want, and it should be pretty great, because that’s my right.