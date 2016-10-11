Skip navigation!
The Bed Post
Wellness
What Not To Say To Survivors Of Violence
by
Hayley MacMillen
Let's talk about sex — and make it even better.
More from The Bed Post
Sex
Hey, Straight People — Stop Making Your Friends' Queerness About You
Hayley MacMillen
Oct 11, 2016
Sex
My Sex Ed Was So Poor, I Couldn't Recognize When I Was Raped
Charlotte Lieberman
Sep 8, 2016
Sex
You're Not Weird & You're Not Alone
Hayley MacMillen
Aug 25, 2016
Body
FGM Survivor & Activist Alimatu Dimonekene Will Not Be Silent Again
From time to time, The Bed Post features other voices. This week, I speak with anti-female-genital-mutilation campaigner Alimatu Dimonekene on how FGM
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
The Virginity Myths We Need To Stop Believing
"People think that I’m saving myself," Lesli tells me. There's both amusement and exasperation in her voice. "Typically, it’s tied to Jesus, which,
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
What People Who Go To Sex Parties Know That Others Don't
Whenever I engage with the play-party community, I'm struck by the applicability of its codes of conduct to all forms of sexual expression — starting
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
It's Not Your Job To Tell Me — Or Amy Schumer — That It Was Rape
Amy Schumer didn't say yes, but she doesn't call it rape — not publicly, anyway. Earlier this week, Marie Claire published an online preview of Allison
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
In Defense Of The Old-Fashioned Letter
"I love your verses with all my heart, dear Miss Barrett, and this is no off-hand complimentary letter that I shall write, whatever else, no prompt
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
What You Should Know About Dating Someone With A Mental Health Pr...
"Depression," Eva Recinos tells me, "is the third wheel in my relationship." Recinos has been with her boyfriend for three-and-a-half years and lived with
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
We Need To Talk About These Safe Sex Myths
Kenyan-born and Tanzania-based sexual health educator Maureen Oduor knows that soda doesn’t prevent pregnancy, but not all of the young women she
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
To Groom Or Not To Groom For Your Long-Term S.O.?
This story was originally published on February 17, 2016. Last week, Reddit user ismybfwrongorme submitted a since-removed post to the Relationships
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
What Nobody Tells You About Sexless Marriage
I joke (but is it a joke?) that my sex-and-relationships writing consists of long variations on two short tenets. 1. No, you're not weird, and you're
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Why Turning Men Down Is So Exhausting
This story was originally published on March 30, 2016. A woman about my age and an older man standing close together were having a spirited discussion in
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
What To Do If You Can Orgasm Alone, But Not With Your Partner
You've written me with questions, and this week, I'm answering some. Check Refinery29's Snapchat Discover Channel every Saturday for answers to more of
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
The Unexpected Silver Lining When A Band Cried Sex-Tape Leak
I sent my first "suggestive" selfie when I was 21, living a cool 7,742 miles from my boyfriend as he was entering the corporate world in Chicago and I was
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
How A Divorcée Who Once Swore Off Relationships Discovered Polyamory
From time to time, The Bed Post features other voices opening up about what gets in the way of good sex. This week, I speak with relationship coach Effy
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
A Couple Talks About Their First Sex Party
What follows is my interview with my partner after our first sex party (either individually or together), conducted over Gchat, condensed and lightly
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
My Boyfriend & I Have The Same Taste In Porn
This shouldn't feel like a confession, but it does. I'm a feminist, and when I watch porn, it's never "feminist porn." It's not that I dislike the adult
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
If These Candidates Think They're Uterus Experts, You're Informed...
When someone tells me they aren’t sure whether they’ll vote in the presidential election, I get annoyed. When they say it’s because they don’t
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Nikki Glaser On Not Letting Labia Shame Mess With Your Sex Life
From time to time, The Bed Post features other voices opening up about what gets in the way of good sex. This week, I speak with sex-positive funny person
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Why We Expect More From Our Relationships Than Ever Before
When my partner and I took a break from our relationship early last year for a few rather excruciating weeks, it was hard to figure out where to turn for
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
In Defense Of Open Relationships & Casual Sex
Did you know that open relationships never work and casual sex is a lie you whisper to yourself as you try in vain to suppress your pair-bonding
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
How Lamenting The "Orgasm Gap" Is Missing The Point
Sometimes, my sex life feels suspiciously unfeminist. That feeling isn't fair, either to myself or my partner. But the numbers don't lie: I — like many
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Reminder: Your Vagina Is Not A Ziploc Bag
Last month, Dan Savage took a question on his sex advice podcast Savage Lovecast from a listener distressed about his wife's vagina. "When we have sex, I
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Clitoris?
In the first birds-and-the-bees talk I ever had with a grown-up, I was told that, above all, sex is special. It sounded a little ominous, like a big
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Can Anyone Tell Me How To Have A Healthy Open Relationship?
How the hell do you have an open relationship? A respectful, loving one, I mean, in which both partners are enthusiastic about the arrangement and
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
Step AWAY From The Vibrator...Maybe
"I was totally going to masturbate last night but my Hitachi wasn’t charged, so I just went to sleep instead.” When this comes out of my mouth during
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
The Controversial Thing I Do During Sex
Sometimes during sex, I use my phone. I check email, summon an Uber home, send a text, or, on rare occasions, hold up my end of a phone conversation as I
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
A Blow Job From Me Is Not A Favor For You
This story was originally published on January 20th, 2016. If you've escaped the classic blow job head push over the course of your sex life, you are a
by
Hayley MacMillen
Sex
I Have An IUD To Avoid Having An Abortion — That's It
All I had to tell my provider to get a Mirena IUD last September was that I wanted one. Getting an IUD is not a pioneering move: Despite a bad rap that
by
Hayley MacMillen
