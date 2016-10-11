In fact, B hadn’t been planning to come out online at all, but to share his sexuality with friends and family in person — whenever he felt ready to start a conversation that can be intimidating no matter how open-minded the people in your life are. “I figured, Hey, if it comes up, it comes up, and I’m happy to share that, but I don’t need to make a big performance out of it,” he tells me. That was before a homophobic hate crime claimed the lives of 49 people during a night out at a gay club that they assumed was a safe space, rattling B's understanding of what it means to be queer in this country today.



Afterward, “I was talking about it, but it was a very distanced, third-person kind of This horrible thing happened, how does this keep happening, how is this a thing that happens in our country and not A community that I am a part of has just been terrorized," he continues. “I was seeing all over Facebook my friends, and especially queer friends, sending out all this support, this love. I wanted to be a part of that, because I needed that, too, and I felt like it was something I could give to the people who needed it — but I wasn’t out.” And then at 3 a.m. on June 13, after an hour of writing — "I’m going to very carefully craft how I’m going to say this and how I want people to read this and find this out about me," he says of his thinking at the time — he was out.