While I recognize that blame isn’t totally fair, this story is a good example of how unprepared I was (and I imagine most people are) for the emotional ramifications of even fairly standard (heterosexual) sex. Sure, there was consent, and the guy wasn’t malicious, yet there was a lot of emotional (and physical) pain involved, some of which I wasn’t even aware of at the time: My pleasure was ignored and I had NO IDEA it should even matter — to me, him, or anyone. Sex gave me an excruciating infection, and I added insult to injury by convincing myself that telling the guy about it would be unnecessary and gross. As a friend of mine said to me, “Men are taught how to receive sexual pleasure, and women are taught how to give it.”



Sometimes, the line between emotional danger and physical danger is a bit blurred, and STIs and pregnancy aren’t the only urgent safety issues to think about. When I was in Mexico for a summer internship after my sophomore year of college, I woke up after a drunken date with a guy I liked and discovered that he was having sex with me while I was asleep. We had slept together earlier that night (after many, many drinks), and I liked him a lot. So when I saw him having sex with me during my sleep, I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t exactly feel endangered, which itself scares me, looking back at it. Above all, I remember feeling too uncomfortable to say “stop.” I didn’t want to ruffle feathers. The only other thing I remember is silently checking to see if he was wearing a condom. He was, and I blocked out the rest, or perhaps fell back asleep.



I didn’t allow myself to remember this experience until about two years ago. The memory came to me unexpectedly during a conversation with an ex-boyfriend, and I felt instantly ashamed of my inability to acknowledge, unabashedly, that what happened was not okay. No part of me felt prepared to call out the situation as “rape.” I didn’t want to identify myself as a survivor. And despite all the thinking, reading, and writing I continue to do about sex and relationships, meditation and feminism, I’m still not sure how to relate to this experience exactly. This is the kind of stuff we need to talk about in sex ed.



I don’t blame sex ed for my trauma. But I do sit here imagining how powerful it would have been to have an educational forum in which to talk about grittier emotional challenges related to sex. How to tell a partner what you want in bed. How to express anger and resentment in a calm and compassionate way. How to voice feeling hurt or scared, from a place of authenticity and empowerment. How to accept yourself after feeling like you didn’t say or do what you could’ve done. How to wrap your head around being raped by someone who seems to treat you nicely.