My Sex Ed Was So Poor, I Couldn't Recognise When I Was Raped

Sometimes, the line between emotional danger and physical danger is a bit blurred, and STIs and pregnancy aren’t the only urgent safety issues to think about. When I was in Mexico for a summer internship after my sophomore year of college, I woke up after a drunken date with a guy I liked and discovered that he was having sex with me while I was asleep. We had slept together earlier that night (after many, many drinks), and I liked him a lot. So when I saw him having sex with me during my sleep, I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t exactly feel endangered, which itself scares me, looking back at it. Above all, I remember feeling too uncomfortable to say “stop.” I didn’t want to ruffle feathers. The only other thing I remember is silently checking to see if he was wearing a condom. He was, and I blocked out the rest, or perhaps fell back asleep.