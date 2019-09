I’ve had the inverse experience with a male partner who didn’t orgasm from sex with me — not never, but not often — although he came consistently on his own. I believed him when he assured me how much he enjoyed our sex, but I couldn't help but feel that on some level, I was failing as a partner.But guess what I had to do? I had to take him at his word, get the fuck over it, and enjoy myself, too. Often, the partners of people with anorgasmia — whether primary (they never orgasm), secondary (they used to, but don't anymore), or situational (they don't orgasm in certain contexts, for example during partnered sex) — allow their own insecurities to eclipse their partners' issues. I don't want to say "problem," because not everyone sees not orgasming as such. At the same time, yes, it would be nice to come with your guy. While orgasm isn't the be-all-end-all of sex, it is, as you said, part of the full gamut of sexual experience — and it's a really, really fun part.A question for you: What are you counting as "sex" here? It's estimated that only 25% of women orgasm consistently from vaginal intercourse, mostly because vaginal intercourse doesn't offer much in the way of clitoral stimulation. Bumper stickers teach us that in religious pluralism, there are many paths and one mountain. My addendum is that there are many ways to reach orgasm, and no one way is "right." An orgasm is an orgasm, and you might need manual or oral stimulation or maybe a toy to have one with your partner. (I will advocate for vibrating penis rings until I draw my dying breath. My last utterances to my great-great-grandchildren shall be songs of their praises. I will also never forget an interview I once did with a woman who had never had an orgasm until, at age 26, she went home with a casual acquaintance who used a come-hither fingering move to stimulate her G-spot just so. She came four times. This woman gives me hope.) Think about how you get yourself off, and consider demonstrating your masturbation techniques to your partner for him to try on you.Technical suggestions aside, it's possible that your form of anorgasmia stems from emotional rather than physical causes. If further exploration with your partner isn't getting you where you want to go, I'd recommend reaching out to a local sex therapist for a consultation. A good therapist can help you identify the patterns behind your inability to reach this particular mountaintop.