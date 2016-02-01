Sometimes during sex, I use my phone. I check email, summon an Uber home, send a text, or, on rare occasions, hold up my end of a phone conversation as I try not to laugh.



This is intentional. Let’s be clear, if anyone looks at their phone while hooking up with you and you haven’t already established that you’re into it, you have my blessing to pluck the device from their hand, drop it into the nearest glass of water, and banish them from the bedroom — because who does that? (Also inexcusable, though more common, is phone use during a date.) But my partner is sometimes turned on by my distraction, or at least by my acting distracted. I’m turned on by him being turned on, and excited by the subversive casualness of the sex. The appeal here isn’t phone-specific; I suppose a book or a crossword puzzle could work as a prop, too. But a phone’s immediate promise of potential connection with the seven billion people not having sex with me casts it as a more likely contender for my undivided attention. It’s almost plausible that I’d be more interested in what’s happening on my screen than in the sex I’m simultaneously having.