"Heterosexual sex is disgusting, isn't it?" Savage responded, before recommending with a shrug that the listener and his wife simply keep a pile of "cum rags" by the bed, and that said wife hold a towel between her legs during her post-coital walk to the bathroom. His listeners did not react so calmly. "We got more calls in response to this man’s question and attitude than we have gotten about any subject ever in the whole history of the Lovecast," Savage shared in his next episode, before airing a handful.



"I feel terrible for this woman being shamed to think that there’s something wrong with her body because he’s disgusted by the sight of his own cum coming out of her," one man called to say.



"Vaginas aren’t Venus flytraps," one woman pointed out.



"There's no amount of Kegels that are going to turn your vagina into a Ziploc bag," another observed.



"Let's not call this a problem at all," a third woman proclaimed. "A woman’s nether regions are supposed to be pristinely hair-free and of course smell like a meadow full of flowers, and now my vagina is expected to be watertight? Give me a fucking break."