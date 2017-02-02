The 30-Day Challenge That Will Rock Your Sex Life

1 of 7

Illustrated by: Abbie Winters.

A few things to know before you start:



1. Breathing is a crucial part of this equation, which is why each day on the calendar begins with a breath exercise. You'll breathe deeply to help awaken your diaphragm, decompress your spine, and take a moment to assess where you are and how you're feeling.



2. As you perform the pelvic-floor exercises, it's just as important to release as it is to squeeze — many women actually have a hypertonic pelvic floor instead of a weak one, because they focus too much on tensing up and don't give the it a chance to relax.



3. As you progress, feel free to mix up the positions you do the exercises in. The four to try are: 1. Lying on your back with knees bent; 2. Seated upright on the floor with legs crossed (sit on a chair if this is uncomfortable); 3. On all fours; and 4. Standing. Toward the beginning of the challenge, stick to lying down or sitting, but add in the other positions as you go and switch up the order.



4. By the end of the 30 days, your sessions will be pretty lengthy — longer than 10 minutes — but don't stress that you're going to have to be Kegeling for a huge chunk of your day forever. Think of the challenge as a bootcamp to teach you smart pelvic floor skills. When you're done, you can taper down to a more moderate amount (around five minutes per day — you can even space them out into 2-3 sessions) if that feels more sustainable for you.



Let's get going.