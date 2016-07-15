It's Not Your Job To Tell Me — Or Amy Schumer — That It Was Rape

Believe women. We're saying it more often, but what does it look like in practice? Yes, it means that we trust that women who say they were sexually assaulted are telling the truth. But it also means believing the testimony of women — and men, and children, and non-binary people — when they describe their lived experiences. I do not mean that if you suspect a friend or family member is in danger — is being abused, perhaps — you should take his or her insistence that he or she is fine at face value. I don't mean that we should not connect people with education and information and resources that allow them to conclude that, yes, this was abuse or that was rape. I do mean that "believing" people means believing that they have the right to define and describe what they have been through, and that the rest of us have the obligation to respect the language that they use by using the same language when we speak to and about them.



We are coming around to this approach to talking about the positive aspects of people's sexualities and gender identities, acknowledging that labels are elective and binaries woefully insufficient. The next step is to allow people to choose words for the darker, harder parts of who they are and what they've been through. When we don't, we are holding survivors to yet another standard: Why didn't she fight back? Why didn't she report it? Why isn't she using the words to describe her experience that I think she should use? Instead of running to this script when presented with someone's personal narrative, we can decide to be guided by the narrative itself. When we do that, we don't diminish the experiences of others who view what they have been through in a different light. Instead, we affirm everyone's right to live on his or her own terms.