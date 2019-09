Amy Schumer Reveals That Losing Her Virginity Was Non-Consensual

Amy Schumer has never shied away from tackling sexual taboos on her Comedy Central show or in films such as Trainwreck. In her new interview with Marie Claire , however, the comedian reveals that her own sexual history began on an upsetting note.Schumer shared that she lost her virginity at age 17, but that it was non-consensual."My first sexual experience was not a good one," she told the magazine. "I didn't think about it until I started reading my journal again. When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, And then I looked down and realized he was inside of me. He was saying, 'I'm so sorry' and 'I can't believe I did this.'"She added that she is no longer in touch with the man. It also wasn't the first time she experienced non-consensual sex with a partner."I had another time with a boyfriend where I was saying, ‘No, stop,’ and it was just completely ignored," she continued.The August issue of Marie Claire comes out next week.