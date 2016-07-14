Amy Schumer Reveals That Losing Her Virginity Was Non-Consensual

Amy Schumer has never shied away from tackling sexual taboos on her Comedy Central show or in films such as Trainwreck. In her new interview with Marie Claire, however, the comedian reveals that her own sexual history began on an upsetting note.
Schumer shared that she lost her virginity at age 17, but that it was non-consensual.
"My first sexual experience was not a good one," she told the magazine. "I didn't think about it until I started reading my journal again. When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, And then I looked down and realized he was inside of me. He was saying, 'I'm so sorry' and 'I can't believe I did this.'"
She added that she is no longer in touch with the man. It also wasn't the first time she experienced non-consensual sex with a partner.
"I had another time with a boyfriend where I was saying, ‘No, stop,’ and it was just completely ignored," she continued.
The August issue of Marie Claire comes out next week.
