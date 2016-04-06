Why this show now?

"I was looking to work with Comedy Central, and they were looking to work with me... My boyfriend and I were developing [the show] together, and he was like 'Well, you’re one of the biggest pervs I know, so maybe it should be something about that,' and I was like 'You’re right, that’s true.' So we built the show around making people feel less shame around sex. I know [shame] was something that I dealt with early on, and just being scared about sex and not knowing about it, so I kind of want to be that voice for girls."



How did you personally overcome that shame and fear?

"Everyone’s been so uptight my whole life about [sex that] I’ve gone the other way. I didn't have sex for so long — not so long; I waited till I was 21. And I didn’t 'wait,' I was just really scared that I was going to do it wrong, or that I was going to be bad at it, or my vagina was going to be gross, or whatever was going to happen. And then, as soon as I did, I was just like, That was it? and then I just wanted to talk about it all the time.



"I had talked about it so much up until that point, because I wanted to be prepared for it, that I was so at ease...talking about it; I had gleaned every piece of information I could from my friends, so I was already pretty good at...getting people to open up about it. And then by the time I was doing it, I didn’t really have many boundaries around it, because I just didn’t find it to be that special or that sacred or private of a thing. I found it to be something that was really fun."



This is something I struggle with as a sex writer — how do you decide what to divulge and what to hold back?

"I’m learning my boundaries. I honestly would probably share just about anything. It’s other people that I worry about — my boyfriend getting embarrassed that I reveal something about our sex life, and him not being comfortable.



"Also, people just don’t want to hear some stuff. I do want to challenge them a little bit, but I don’t want to turn them off, viscerally, in any way... I would like to cross a line at some point and be like, Oh! There it is. I think I’m getting close to that in some respects. I keep thinking I’m going to run out of stuff to divulge on the show or onstage, and I haven’t reached that yet. I keep finding new stuff that I’m like, Oh yeah, I forgot that I did that, or I thought about that during sex.'"



Has your honesty about your personal life had an effect on how people treat you?

"Both online and in person now, it’s happening a lot more where people are very comfortable after shows just saying stuff. They think they can talk to me like I talk about myself onstage... They’re not bad people; they’re just dumb and they’re not thinking, and they get excited and wrapped up in the moment, and they say stuff like, 'Take a picture with me' and then go 'This is going in the spank bank!' And I’m like, 'What are you doing?' I want to just take that picture back... And then they’ll write stuff on Twitter that’s like 'You’re so hot, I can jerk off to you and fucking laugh at the same time.' That’s not a compliment! I feel like talking about sex opens me up to guys who feel like they can say shit to me, and I don’t feel like that happens to guys who talk about sex. Even girls do it to me.



"And then I feel guilty complaining about it because I feel like people are going to be like 'Oh, she’s just bragging that she’s hot.' It’s weird... I tweeted about it today, and someone said, 'If you’re having a sex show, you’re asking for it.' I couldn’t even answer that. They're just saying 'look at what you’re wearing' — it’s the same argument... Because I have a show about sex, I’m just a harlot who just wants to fuck everyone and is open to it? Even if I were, it doesn’t mean you can say whatever the fuck you want to me... Even my therapist today was like, 'Well, you opened yourself to this,' and I was like, 'I think you’re fired!'"



Not your therapist too!

"It’s like, what, you’re on their side? She’s 80, so out-of-touch. There are some things where I'm like, 'We're going to have to skip that one, let’s go back to how I’m angry… You don’t understand Twitter, so I’m going to go back to something else.'"