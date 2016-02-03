Which is where a little vibrator break might be helpful. "If you love your vibrator, are happy with your orgasms, and don't feel any negative impacts on your partnered sex life, keep firing that puppy up,” Marin tells me. "But if you feel like you're getting lazy, if you're having a hard time reaching orgasm, or if you want to orgasm in other ways, you can try going on a vibrator fast for two to four weeks. Or try using your vibrator less — only about half of the time you masturbate.”



The operative point here: No one knows whether you’d benefit from a vibrator fast but you. I have a vibe-loving friend who rejoices in the “instant gratification” her toy gives her and who doesn't feel it has held her back from any sexual experiences she’d like to have. (“The one caveat is a Sybian — if I had one, I could see myself becoming very antisocial,” she jokes.) For me, though, it’s time for a temporary breakup with my favorite toy. It won’t be forever, Hitachi; I just need to figure out who I am without you — and encourage myself and my partner to spend a little more time on that endeavor together. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. Wait for me. I’ll be back.