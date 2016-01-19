

Our sex life was fraught for the first three months. When it was good, it was great. But sometimes Ryan would get so caught up in his own mind that he would lose his erection. One night he was so embarrassed, he got up and left my bed in the middle of the night. It’s a good thing I don’t take things personally.



I found articles on what women think about penis size that backed up my claims that most women don’t care, and showed them to him. But he was unconvinced. He thought I was just trying to make him feel better. And okay, “I love your average penis!” just doesn’t have the same ring to it. But it is true. I love average dick. And I can get off with a smaller one just fine too, as long as it’s attached to a guy who knows what he’s doing.



Which brings me to this: The Big Penis mythos is damaging to men with big penises as well — and the women who sleep with them. [Ed. note: Other than Joe Manganiello's lonely, well-endowed character in Magic Mike XXL, of course.] Many men with big dicks have been so thoroughly convinced that they were born with everything they need to make a woman scream with pleasure, that they often give themselves a “Good Sex” certificate, without ever taking any courses in the art of pleasure.