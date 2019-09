News flash, men: Only 25% of women orgasm during vaginal penetration . This is regardless of penis size. That means three out of every four women you bed require a little more skill than just sticking your gift to women inside her flower. In fact, many women might actually be faking it. Any sexually active woman will tell you how easy it is to mask gasps of pain inside moans of pleasure. I’ve done this many a time, squeezing my eyes shut and tilting my pelvis down to take away some of his leverage, as I will him to just finish already (but not too hard, please God) so the ordeal can be over.And women are part of the problem! Every time a women purrs, “Oh, you have such a big dick!” even if she’s not particularly into big dicks herself, she perpetuates this cycle of misunderstanding and pain for little women like me. I actually used to do this myself, back when I thought my purpose in sex was to be as accommodating to a man’s needs and ego as possible. Not anymore. The last time a man with a slightly larger than average penis let it loose, I stopped the proceedings and said, “You’re going to have to be careful with that. I have a short vagina. I’m serious. If you aren’t careful, I’m not going to have sex with you.” He got the point, and my vagina only felt slightly sore in the two hours afterward, instead of being out of commission for two days. That is progress.I wish all women like me had the self-knowledge and courage to know what kind of penis size is right for them, and not put up with pounding from men convinced of their dick’s superiority. If you love average or small penises, show them love! Tell their owners that their dick is just perfect for you. Stand up for them at parties when that girl is going on and on about how she just needs big dick to survive. Slow clap, honey, slow clap.I wish even more fervently that those women who love big dicks as much as they love telling the world about it would just lay off for a little bit. It’s not the only way to be. Loving large cocks is merely the result of the size of your vagina, combined with your pain tolerance. It doesn’t mean you’re better at sex, or more desirable. And it doesn’t merit ruining sex for the rest of us.And I wish dating apps would let you filter for size, so we could all be saved from that awkward moment of realizing that our genital sizes aren’t compatible. Not better or worse, just not physically compatible.Eventually, with a lot of patience and love from me, Ryan got over his insecurities, his penis started doing his bidding, and our sex life reached peak pleasure. It helped him to go to a nudist beach, where men in their 50s lumber proudly around with penises so small that they barely poke out from under their beer bellies. (Not a pretty sight for me, but totally worth the body image boost to my sexy man.) And that time we went to the group shower tent at Burning Man and he saw 40 naked men with flaccid penises that all looked, well, normal? That was the final affirmation that not all men have seven-inch penises. Now Ryan has the confidence he needs to be the perfect lover for me.He is also gaining confidence to deal with asinine comments. Two weekends ago, a dude we barely knew paid my boyfriend a compliment on his music by looking at me and saying, “I guess she loves you for more than your big dick!”“Excuse me?” Ryan said, raising his eyebrow, while I crossed my arms. Sensing he had said something wrong, the acquaintance stuttered and withdrew. Score for the average penis size crew, and the women who love them.*Name changed to protect his pride. He’s making progress, but he’s not ready for this to be on the internet.