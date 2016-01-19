And women are part of the problem! Every time a women purrs, “Oh, you have such a big dick!” even if she’s not particularly into big dicks herself, she perpetuates this cycle of misunderstanding and pain for little women like me. I actually used to do this myself, back when I thought my purpose in sex was to be as accommodating to a man’s needs and ego as possible. Not anymore. The last time a man with a slightly larger than average penis let it loose, I stopped the proceedings and said, “You’re going to have to be careful with that. I have a short vagina. I’m serious. If you aren’t careful, I’m not going to have sex with you.” He got the point, and my vagina only felt slightly sore in the two hours afterward, instead of being out of commission for two days. That is progress.