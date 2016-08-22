Skip navigation!
Alicia Morgan
Sex
I Asked My Fiancé To Break This Relationship Rule — & It Ignited Our Sex Life
Alicia Morgan
Aug 22, 2016
Take Back The Beach
How Taking Nude Photos Changed My Body Image (NSFW)
It was my first time. I was nervous, so I poured us each two fingers of whiskey into rocks glasses. The Sunday morning light filtered through my sheer
by
Alicia Morgan
Sex & Relationships
Can You Land A Threesome With A Dating App?
I met my now-fiancé, Ryan, in April of 2013, when Tinder was in its infancy. I was aware of the controversial app, but I hadn’t felt the need to
by
Alicia Morgan
Fashion
All The Things I’ve Considered Wearing To Sex Parties
Romance comes in all forms, and our polyamorous writer Alicia Morgan has tried many of them on — sometimes, all in the same evening. In honor of
by
Alicia Morgan
Sex
Why Big Penises Are Not Necessarily God's Gift To Women
Early on in my relationship with Ryan*, we ran into a friend of his, a blonde DJ, as we were leaving a bar. She blocked the hallway, looked at him, looked
by
Alicia Morgan
Sex
My Boyfriend & I Got A Girlfriend — & This Is What Happened
In the polyamorous world, there is a special term for the third person in a relationship. She (and it is usually a she) is called a "unicorn." She is
by
Alicia Morgan
