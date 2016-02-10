And I worry sometimes that I might happily crash through the next few years and then realize one day that I've never had the experiences that will make me satisfied to come home to the same person every night. My partner and I may have a future together (Note to our parents: I truly hope you are not here reading about our sex lives, but if you are, don’t worry, marriage is very far away.), but I haven’t had as many sexual experiences as I’d like to, and I’m with someone who, remarkably, doesn’t take that personally, isn’t shy about telling me that he finds other women attractive (Of course he does!), and is willing to explore DIY relationship terms.



We rule out the “tell the other person first” pledge: We don’t want either of us to end up sitting at home some night watching a graphic mental reel of what the other person might be doing. We know some couples have a “don’t ask don’t tell” policy, but decide DADT would create distance between us. “How about a freebie?” my partner says. “If you want to go home with someone, you can, but tell me about it the next day and we’ll both figure out how we feel, then take it from there. Same goes for me.”