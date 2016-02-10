Is There Such Thing As A Healthy Open Relationship?

We already have celeb freebies (if Anna Kendrick invites my partner home, he has my blessing and I only have one question: Will they invite me, too?). A freebie with a normal could work. We project outcomes: If neither of us takes advantage, it could mean we didn’t really want to in the first place; if one of us does and either of us hates it, we adjust course; and if it works like a sex charm that satisfies our curiosity and makes us even happier to have the other as primary partner, then we are long-term relationship geniuses. As my partner puts it, “This freebie is a research project. It’s feasibility testing to see if A. we like being open, B).how do we like to be open, and C. rule of threes.” (Did I mention that he’s a coder? Does it show?)