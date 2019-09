My formative sexual education came not from my peers or school or parents so much as it came from the internet. There isn't much data on how true this is for those of us who had internet access growing up — a 2013 study of 5,543 internet-using teens published in the International Journal of Sexual Health both declared itself "the first review to date that exclusively examines adolescents’ use of the internet as a sex education resource" and ceded that it was "unclear whether online sex education replaces or supplements traditional sources of sex education" — but I know that I’m far from alone in this. Of respondents from Refinery29’s own survey on sex ed in America, 76% counted the internet as having been been a source of "helpful, useful information about sex," as compared with 50% who credited their friends and 15% who credited school. (Sorry, parents, you didn't feature in the answers to this question.)Specifically, literotica is where I first found my sexuality reflected, where I both identified the desires particular to me and confirmed that I wasn’t alone in having them — the proof being that other people had written about them. (Shout-out to all the wordsmiths who have ever submitted to the NSFW Sex Stories Post or its sophisticated older sister, Literotica .) Those "traditional sources of sex education" to which that 2013 study referred are notoriously bad at conveying concepts of agency, desire, and pleasure (what we want in our sex lives) — focusing instead on what we don’t want, namely pregnancy and STIs, thus creating a deficit that literotica helped meet for me.There's a conversation to be had on the extent to which our early experiences with explicit content shape our tastes versus the extent to which they show us what was already latent in us, but the feeling of click when my teenage self found something that resonated with me was undeniable. That’s when I first understood the power of sexual representation online: the power of recognizing that whatever you like, whatever your identity, you are not weird and you are not alone. Better yet, you might even have a dazzling capacity for pleasure already locked inside of you. It's a power that those of us who write about sex can hope to harness.This is my last column for Refinery29. It has been a pleasure to explore sexuality and relationships here in hopes of offering people information, and options. When I joined the newly created Health team two years ago and we began crafting our approach to sex, we knew we wanted to move from the prescriptive and aspirational (this is what you should want, what you should do, how you should be) to the descriptive and celebratory of people's identities and choices — whether they are in sexless relationships or open ones or fantasizing about kink or discovering their asexuality — and to suggest tools for communicating about their sexualities if and when they choose.Because the hallmark of sex, even in 2016, is silence. A 2011 meta-review of 30 years of research on sexual communication painted a bleak portrait of the general discourse on sexuality today: "Many parents see it as their responsibility to talk to their children about sexuality and yet do not engage in in-depth discussions with their children about sexual topics," wrote author Sandra Byers, PhD. "Most romantic partners have difficulty telling each other what pleases and displeases them sexually. Many health care professionals do not meet their patients' needs for information about the sexual changes they experience as a result of their disease or treatment."Sex ed in schools, meanwhile, covers abstinence and anatomy but rarely pleasure or consent. We’re having a hard enough time providing sex ed in the first place, with the Guttmacher Institute reporting that, as of March of this year, only 24 states and the District of Columbia mandated it — and only 13 states required that the instruction be "medically accurate." More often than not, sex ed is also overwhelmingly heteronormative, with research showing that LGBTQ teens are more likely than their heterosexual peers to search for sexual health information online, because, as one study stated, they didn't have anyone to ask.