What Nobody Tells You About Sexless Marriage

"In my practice, I encourage couples to come to that decision unanimously and acknowledge and celebrate their existing relationship for being able to accommodate each other's needs," Blue adds. "It has to be a joint effort. It's not about one person going out and leaving the other behind. It's the couple that is facilitating one party's needs. They need to work together and problem-solve as a team. They need to figure out what that looks like."



Blue acknowledges that the shift to non-monogamy takes relentless conversation: "It's not an easy shift, for sure," she says. "Everybody involved needs to have ninja-level communication, the ability to set and articulate needs and boundaries, and a high level of cognitive flexibility" — in other words, the ability to see beyond the monogamy script and craft something unique to the couple. That departure isn't for everyone, but it is possible, and it can be rewarding — even relationship-saving. Those who choose it, and choose to talk about it, deserve our respect.