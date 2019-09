What Nobody Tells You About Sexless Marriage

Mutually agreed-upon non-monogamous relationships, such as the one Khan proposed to her partner, are likely also much more common than we assume. (Hyde declined her offer, for the record, and was also stricken when she opened up about their sex life on television — which raises a separate point about the importance of obtaining your partner's consent before you expose the intricacies of your intimacy to the world. See Tenet 2, and talk with your partner.) What was shocking about Khan's admission was not what she admitted, but that she admitted to it. In public. On television. Because when we depart from the monogamy script — first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes dutiful once-a-week sex with no one but each other until death do us part — we are supposed to keep quiet.