I'm not here to vilify Bechtolt and Evans, or to destroy or eviscerate or any of the other verbs favored by the creators of the clickbait journalism that they decried. The fast-moving, page-view-driven internet news cycle they intended to critique is worth examining, but so are the assumptions on which they built this stunt. Even the band's insistence that they were referencing "celebrity sex tapes" and not "real" crimes is based on the premise that celebrities aren't people: We weren't talking about Audrie Pott or Rehteah Parsons — we were talking about cartoon versions of women, like Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson! Except that a nude photo leak is a nude photo leak, even if the bodies in the photos belong to highly recognizable people; we've been through this before . The cherry on top is the fact that YACHT executed this stunt for professional gain, a slap in the face to those who have been told that they "benefited" from revenge porn featuring them or that they somehow "did it for the attention." Think of Erin Andrews , filmed nude without her knowledge and then faced with a lawyer who insinuated that Andrews' career had taken off thanks to the fact that her naked body was accessible by Google search.Many people create explicit content of themselves for many different reasons. Some 50% of 1,500 18- to 54-year-old respondents in one 2013 study reported sending or receiving "intimate" photos, texts, or emails on their phones, and that figure rises among young adults. Sometimes, this intimate content gets away from us, and many of us have experienced situations like that simulated by YACHT. We know that if we take a photo, we're not asking for it to be shared, just as if we leave the house in a miniskirt, we're not asking to be assaulted.Collectively, we are moving toward shaming those who distribute revenge porn instead of those who are featured in it. That shift was evident in the public response to YACHT's PR exercise. Extracting that response through deception isn't artistic; it's disrespectful to real sex crime survivors and destructive to their cause. YACHT wrote that they were surprised by the support their story inspired. That support is the bright spot in a tale of "subversion" that was more gross and sad than subversive. As an established band with devoted fans, YACHT has the ability to "get out ahead" of a sex tape leak, to come out on top and look like heroes by releasing the tape on their own terms. But how many victims of revenge porn can do this? How many people can call on a "tech-savvy friend" to leverage Let's Encrypt, Bootstrap, and Stripe to create a commercial platform for their stolen content overnight, and then corral legions of fans to support them? Not many. Hopefully we extend the same compassion and understanding offered to YACHT in the initial stages of their PR stunt to all survivors, no matter what platform they have. And hopefully the band who cried wolf doesn't undermine those survivors' very real pain.