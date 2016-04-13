You have the power to respond to these candidates with your vote. Declining to do so on the grounds that you are not informed "enough," wherever that nebulous threshold is, plays into the Republican candidates’ conviction that women can’t be trusted to make their own decisions. Or maybe you do believe that the system is broken or that one vote doesn’t count — but if you are at all disturbed by men standing up to say that they are better equipped than you to determine the course of your sexual and reproductive life, your vote is more than one of millions of expressions of approval of a given candidate. It’s a symbol of your refusal to be silent when others speak for and over you.



And your vote is about more than how you choose to lead your life. Maybe you don't have sex and don’t need contraception right now; maybe you are personally pro-life and would never terminate a pregnancy, and you're not sure how these women's issues apply to you. But this very exercise of personal choice is the crux of "women's issues." Voting is how we ensure that we can make these types of decisions for ourselves while at the same time, other women can decide what's best for them, regardless of where they live, how much they make, or what any politician believes. It's your vote, and your uterus. Every woman should have control over both.