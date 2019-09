When someone tells me they aren’t sure whether they’ll vote in the presidential election, I get annoyed. When they say it’s because they don’t know enough, I get depressed. (Strangely, this statement seems to come from the women in my life far more than the men; men’s reasons for not voting are more likely to include that “the system is broken” or “one vote won’t change anything” than that they fear they are under-informed.)This refrain of “not knowing enough” stands in terrifying contrast to many candidates’ faith in their own qualifications to make decisions about your sex life and your reproductive fate. Sex and its implications have been politicized more in this presidential race than any other in millennial women’s lifetimes. Whether we like it or not, our personal lives are on the Republican menu, and we cannot afford to not respond.With Ted Cruz and and Donald Trump vying to out-crazy one another in their statements on women and abortion (not to mention competing over the size of their genitals and whose wife is the fairest in the land ), John Kasich’s anti-contraception, anti-choice track record as Ohio governor, which includes signing every bill intended to restrict abortion access that has ever crossed his desk, has flown under the radar. Kasich is no moderate, and not one of the Republican candidates appears to have paused to educate himself on what it’s like to possess a uterus or identify as a woman. (These two aren't the same, but then, none of these men have shown any particular love for trans or other non-cisgender Americans; Cruz has risen above and beyond the rest in his disdain for them, calling protections for trans students “ridiculous” and declaring, “I don’t want my daughters taking showers with little boys.”)