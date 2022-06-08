When did you last try a new sex position? Whether or not you're in a relationship, it's all too easy to fall back on a handful of tried-and-tested moves and forget the delicious variety available to you and your partner.
That's where Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning come in, founders of sex toy boutique and educational hub Babeland, and authors of Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex.
The book's inclusive, deftly illustrated guides to manual, oral, vaginal, and anal sex positions are our favourite part. We're thrilled to share them with you here, beginning with Cavanah and Venning's step-by-step suggestions for vaginal sex and then adding ideas for other forms of play each month. Some positions may be old favourites, others variations on classics, and still others completely new to you. Combined, they might just make for your best sex yet. Click through for the good stuff.