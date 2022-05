These Positions Will Make Anal Sex Totally Hot

But before you even choose a position and stick a penis or a strap-on dildo into an anus , you have to make sure that that anus is properly loved and cared for. That means starting small (with fingers , butt plugs, or anal beads and moving up to a penis or larger dildos) and using plenty of lube, since the anus isn't self-lubricating. Usually, a silicone-based lube is your best bet for butt stuff , because the rectum absorbs water rapidly. But if you're using a silicone toy for anal stimulation, you're better off using a water-based lube.