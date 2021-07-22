At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It feels like everyone has a bad story when it comes to using lube. Maybe they've had a reaction to it, or maybe they only see it as something that helps 'fix' a sexual problem.
But as much as it gets a bad rap, lube is a simple, effective and inexpensive way to improve your sex life, even if you're flying solo. If you feel nervous about sex or masturbating, you don't have enough time to become really aroused or are a little too stressed, you can actually prevent yourself from becoming naturally wet.
The solution? You guessed it: lubricant.
If you haven't already incorporated lube into your sexual escapades, there's no time like the present.