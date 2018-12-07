We don't mean to overhype it, but lube is an excellent — and highly versatile — addition to just about any sexual encounter. Not only can it make sex delightfully messy, it can intensify the sensations that come with sex and help you avoid unwanted friction. Beyond its many applications, lube comes in nearly countless forms and varieties these days — and when you take your specific preferences into account, not all lubes are created equal.
For example, if you tend to use latex condoms or silicone sex toys, water-based lube (as opposed to silicone-based ones) should be your go-to. A Babeland sex educator tells Refinery29 that lubes made with silicone can break down other silicone-based products, so, in order to keep your playtime safe, stick with lubes that are free of the stuff.
One thing to keep in mind, Babeland's sex educator tells us, is that you'll probably need to reapply when using water-based lubes. Simply put, "it doesn’t have the staying power of silicone lube," she explains.
If you're still not totally sure which lube is right for you, swing by your local sex toy shop and chat up the salespeople for advice. "Ask questions," she says. "And don’t be afraid to sample."
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite water-based, silicone-toy-safe lubes. Read on to discover your next favorite.
This lube isn't just water-based, it's also flavored. (That means it's great for oral sex, btw).
This luxurious lube more than lives up to its "extra-thick" claim.
Made with our bodies' own fluids in mind, this lube is perfect for an all-natural feel.
This glycerin-free lube keeps things smooth and silky with an ingredients list that includes aloe vera and ginseng.
This organic lube is ultra-gentle, making it a perfect choice for your most sensitive areas.
Thanks to its long-lasting formula, this lube is sure to keep up with you all night long.
