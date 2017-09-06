There's a personal lubricant out there to fit just about every need. If you use silicone-based sex toys and don't want them to break down, water-based lubes are for you. If you need a lube for anal play, you should choose a thicker variety. If you hate reapplying and enjoy getting down in the hot tub, shower, or pool, silicone-based lubes are your new best friends.
Pam D., former representative and resident sexpert at Babeland, tells Refinery29 that silicone-based lubes tend to be thicker and longer-lasting than their water- and oil-based counterparts. Some of them have a slightly different consistency, too. "Can lube be cushiony? That’s the word that comes to mind for silicone lubes," Pam says.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite silicone-based lubes. Read on if you want to expand your collection, and remember: Save these for the times when you're not using silicone toys.