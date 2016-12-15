30 Ways To Have The Most Amazing Messy Sex, Ever

As the Bloodhound Gang reminded us in its hit 1999 song, we "ain't nothing but mammals." That doesn't just mean we're warm-blooded and feed our young during gestation — it also means that, whether we like it or not, we produce a lot of fluids. Most of the time, we keep that fact relatively secret, but it's harder to hide during sex. From squirting to ejaculation and menstrual blood, there are plenty of liquids that can make sex a big, old mess. So why not embrace it?
Ahead, we've rounded up 30 tips on how to deal with — and enjoy — the messes that accompany sex. We'll discuss the wonders of squirting, how to handle period sex, and all the wonderful fluids that we can bring into the bedroom. Lubes, foods, oils, and more might add to your cleanup, but they can make already-good sex great.
At the end of the day, very few things in life are tidy, so there's no need to try to make sex one of them. Click through for your primer on embracing messy sex.
Ahead, we've rounded up 30 tips on how to deal with — and enjoy — the messes that accompany sex. We'll discuss the wonders of squirting, how to handle period sex, and all the wonderful fluids that we can bring into the bedroom. Lubes, foods, oils, and more might add to your cleanup, but they can make already-good sex great.
At the end of the day, very few things in life are tidy, so there's no need to try to make sex one of them. Click through for your primer on embracing messy sex.