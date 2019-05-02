8 Running Shorts That Won’t Let You Down

Blame memories of track practice in middle school, or the ultra-short athletic shorts trend that dominated the 2000s, but many of us have a somewhat negative Pavlovian response to the words "workout shorts." This reaction is valid, especially considering how many comfy workout leggings you probably have in your roster. But the feeling you get running, dancing, hiking, or practicing yoga with your legs free in the wind is pretty lit, too.
Workout shorts have come a long way since the mesh shorts you probably remember. These days, workout shorts have multiple pockets, high-tech fabric to ward off chafing, and come in tons of lengths and styles that will make you feel comfortable during any workout.
If you're looking to reclaim workout shorts, we've found options that will suit your needs ahead. Your leggings are about to be long gone — at least until the weather gets cooler.
