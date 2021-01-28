Are the leggings really all they’re ... cracked up to be? We noticed the hyperbole surrounding when we rounded up the funniest reviews on Amazon, where one customer claimed the tights could “slaughter a battlefield of men and leaving them drowning in blood at your feet.” One reviewer’s husband “complimented [the] pants like six times in one evening,” and another (who included a #belfie in her review) explained that she hadn’t “taken a thot picture since my early 20s, but these pants looked so good there needed to be proof.”