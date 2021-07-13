We’ve been really in the mood to rock bike shorts this season. There's something so wonderfully effortless (not to mention weather-appropriate) about showing some skin and letting your legs breathe. The summer version of leggings, our ultimate comfort clothing, bike shorts look great paired with a sports bra, oversized tee, or worn under a sundress for the ultimate anti-chaffing remedy. It's one of the most versatile summer shorts for dressing up or down.
Need more convincing? We've done some internet-style sleuthing for the coolest bike shorts out there. And it goes way beyond just the classic solid colors: from neons to explosive patterns and even smocked and net materials, here are the bike shorts you can rock all summer long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.