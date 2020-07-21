The Best Summer Workout Bottoms Are Bike Shorts

Bike shorts have been a bona fide fashion trend for four years now (thanks, Kim K) — long enough that I sometimes forget that the comfy, stylish items are meant to be functional first. If you need the reminder, like I do, here it is: Bike shorts are amazing to work out in.
They aren't just for cycling, either. They can be worn for any kind of workout, from an intense HIIT class to a calming yoga sesh. They give you all of the benefits of a great pair of leggings, just in short form. I especially love them for summer runs, since they eliminate inner thigh chafing (unlike regular shorts) without making me overheat (unlike longer leggings).
We've scoured the internet to find the absolute best bike shorts for your next workout. These options include features such as pockets, hidden pouches, sweat-wicking fabric, and a compressive fit. So what're you waiting for? Swipe through. You may just find your perfect pair.
