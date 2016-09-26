Kim K. Called It: Bike Shorts Are The New Leggings

Remember when Kim Kardashian wore bike shorts and the entire internet collectively freaked out? Well, it seems like she was on to something. Despite the difficult time these super-tight cutoffs have had when it comes to being accepted as pants (or, gasp, as "fashion"), the Milan runways have confirmed that the next wave of leggings is super-cropped — yes, we're talking mid-thigh length.
Though you may be having your doubts, let us convince you otherwise: 1) They're one of the easiest pieces of clothing to wear; 2) They're versatile; 3) They actually serve a practical, just-in-case coverage purpose underneath short skirts and dresses. But that's not the only way to wear them. And MSGM is here to show us how it's done.
Whether they're sitting just below the knee like those Capri-style leggings you haven't worn in years or hitting higher up the leg, we're betting this new athleisure trend is sure to blow up by next spring. Click on for a few cool ways to actually wear biker shorts, and don't forget to shop our picks here once you've decided to embrace the style for yourself.
More Trends To Know:
"Dad" Hats Are The Kind-Of Weird, Kind-Of Cool Trend Infiltrating Our Closets
Fall Outfit Inspiration, Courtesy Of Milan Fashion Week
The Best Trends To Know (& Try) From New York Fashion Week
