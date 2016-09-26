Kim K Called It: Bike Shorts Are The New Leggings

Remember when Kim Kardashian wore bicycle shorts and the internet freaked out? Well, it seems like she was on to something. Despite the difficult time these super-tight cutoffs have had when it comes to being accepted as pants (or, gasp, as "fashion"), the Milan catwalks have confirmed that the next wave of leggings is super-cropped — yes, we're talking mid-thigh length.
Though you may be having your doubts, let us convince you otherwise: 1) They're one of the easiest pieces of clothing to wear; 2) They're versatile; 3) They actually serve a practical, just-in-case coverage purpose underneath short skirts and dresses. But that's not the only way to wear them. And MSGM is here to show us how it's done.
Whether they're sitting just below the knee like those Capri-style leggings you haven't worn in years or hitting higher up the leg, we're betting this new athleisure trend is sure to blow up by next spring.
