I Tried Lululemon Bike Shorts To See If They’re Worth The Hype

One thing I loved while perusing the site is that Lululemon offers a range of short lengths ranging from 4" to 10", depending on how much coverage you're looking for. At 5'2", I personally prefer a shorter length for comfort and style reasons — so, I loved the 6" inseam length on both pairs. The sizing tends to run on the small side (I'm wearing size 2 out of a 0-14 range), but there are plenty of different short styles to choose from that you can always return for free if the fit isn't right. Overall, I found myself impressed with the look, feel, and performance aspect of the two styles I tried. But if I was forced to choose only one pair in another color, I'd personally go for the Align style as the softness and quality is unmatched in tights styles I've tried out this year. If there's one thing I learned during this 5-day test, it's that not all bike shorts are created equal as far as function goes — and Lululemon's are a quality pick for anyone who wants a pair that do much more than look trendy when paired with a Hydro Flask: 10/10 would recommend for the sheer number of high-functioning options on the site.