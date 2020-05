10 Ways To Style Your Bike Shorts This Summer

Just when we thought bike shorts had been fatefully cycled out of fashion, the skin-tight, knee-length activewear item has quickly re-emerged as a top stay-at-home staple this season (right up there next to sweatsuits and sourdough kits ). Comfortable clothing has been key to getting us through life on lockdown, so as soon as it gets a bit too warm for even the lightest of leggings, it's only logical that we'd all be switching to a reduced version of the same exact thing. As a result, the bike short will no longer be returned to the '90s where it made its initial rise to fame on the legs of one off-duty Princess Diana . In fact, the only thing this particular piece is clinging to more tightly than our thighs is a spot in summer's trend lineup.