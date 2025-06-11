13 Dominican Brands Bringing Big Island Energy to Fashion & Beauty
Growing up in Hudson County, New Jersey — home to the second-largest Dominican community outside of New York — Dominicans have always held a special place in my heart. The first country I ever traveled to, freshly graduated from high school, was the Dominican Republic. My Dominican childhood best friend invited our friend group to spend a few weeks with her family in La Vega, and we were welcomed with so much love (and a banner that read “¡Bienvenidas!”)
That experience showed me something so true: Dominican people will invite you with open arms and share whatever joy, art, food, and space they can. Dominican-owned businesses are no different. They’re full of love, community, and an unmistakable presence.
Whether you’re looking to show some love to your curls, upgrade your beauty routine, fill your closet with edge and attitude, or discover fresh new art, these brands bring serious pride and personality — and they absolutely deserve your dollar.