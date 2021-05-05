The TikTok Star Who Made Aerie’s Crossover Leggings Go Viral

The partnership with Aerie is a long time coming for Schlenker — who grew up buying swimwear from the brand when it was contained to “just the back wall” at the American Eagle in the Mall of Georgia — and recognized the stark difference between the way Aerie chose their models and the portrayal from traditional retailers. (With the latter, “you’d see these skinny, slender girls; no cellulite, no blemishes, no stretch marks.”) She also recognizes that the supposed “realness” of social media can have a detrimental effect on the body image of young women, and appreciates Aerie’s focus on inclusive representation and body positivity. “It’s a pretty common thing for middle schoolers to look at themselves and compare themselves to all of these beautiful women on social media — when in reality they don’t look like that,” Schlenker explains. “That’s why I like Aerie so much — they love everybody for who they are and they don’t retouch anything. I wish every brand would be that way. Mental health would be so much better for these girls.”