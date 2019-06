Do You Pass Gas In Yoga Class? You're Not Alone

If this tends to happen to you in any pose, then it's totally fine from a yoga etiquette perspective to excuse yourself to the restroom if you know it's coming and want privacy, Filley says. "It may actually be more respectful of other people, especially if you are in a crowded room," he says. And if you can't save it soon enough, then it's your call how to handle it. "Just be yourself: might mean you laugh it off, or you're more serious and want to just move on," he says. As we've said before, farting is totally normal , and really nothing to be embarrassed about, even when it happens in a semi-public setting like a yoga class.