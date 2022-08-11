Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Digestive Health
Wellness
Ritual's Synbiotic+ Is A Gut Health Superpill
by
Jinnie Lee
Advertisement
Digestive Health
I Tried America’s First Gluten-Free Superfood Bagel & It Was…Good?
Alexandra Polk
Aug 11, 2022
Dedicated Feature
5 Small Changes To Improve Your Gut Health
Melanie Whyte
Dec 22, 2021
Wellness
Why Every Hot Girl Has IBS… Or Anemia… Or Depression
Michelle Santiago...
Jun 25, 2021
Skin Care
Are Your Vitamins & Supplements Making You Break Out?
It’s safe to say we’ve become more invested than ever in keeping as healthy as possible this past year. As a result, the demand for vitamins an
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Diet & Nutrition
How To Relieve Gas Besides, You Know, Releasing It
If you’ve ever had particularly bad gas before, you know that it can sometimes feel like you’re sitting on a pile of balloon animals that are g
by
Cory Stieg
Digestive Health
10 Vitamin C-Rich Foods You Should Be Eating Right Now
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Advertisement
Digestive Health
Food Poisoning Or Stomach Bug? Here’s How To Tell
Whenever I have stomach issues, I lie and say I have a cold. As How I Met Your Mother once illustrated, if you tell someone you’re having tummy troubles,
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Now There’s Fungi In Our Guts Too?
The 2010s were arguably the year of the gut bug. Before then, in mainstream culture at least, bacteria were seen as the baddies, something to eradicate wit
by
Mirel Zaman
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
7 Ways To Stop Acid Reflux Naturally at Home
Being able to indulge in delicious homemade meals is one of the main reasons we love the holiday season. But while the special food is a huge holiday treat
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Body
How To Feel Better When You Think Your Heartburn Might Kill You
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
Gas Attack: What To Do When Your Stomach’s In Knots
If you’re a delicate flower who doesn’t like to talk about farting or burping, I’m with you. Growing up, if I even broached the topic of belching, my
by
Molly Longman
Diet & Nutrition
Why Camu Camu Is The Newest Superfood Everyone's Gushing About
When an ingredient is dubbed a superfood, included in probiotic supplements, supported by Goop, found in some skincare products, and has a cute name, you k
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Is There Really A Link Between What You Eat & Vaginal Health?
You have bacterial vaginosis again, for what seems like the hundredth time this year. You’ve done all the things you’re supposed to — includi
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
The Health Benefits Of Cucumber Water, Explained
Cucumbers are up there with apple cider vinegar and celery juice as yet another supposed panacea. From placing slices of cucumbers over your eyes as a way
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
Do You Pass Gas In Yoga Class? You're Not Alone
If it weren’t for the deep breathing, quiet studios, and butt-in-the-air positions, farting in a yoga class would be a lot less awkward. One moment y
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Snacks
9 Hydrating Foods That Are Way Tastier Than Water
Maybe it’s the frosty glass of rosé in front of you, or the bathroom line snaking around the bar, but sometimes when you’re out, drinking wate
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about having endometriosis — besides the debilitating cramps and long periods — is knowing that there’
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Are Liver Detoxes The New Juice Cleanse?
From skin detoxes to colon cleanses, it seems as though there’s a never-ending list of organs that wellness advocates aim to “cleanse” th
by
Cory Stieg
Advertisement
Superfoods
What’s So Special About Golden Berries?
Golden berries are like raisins and dried cranberries’ hip younger sister: they grow in the Peruvian mountains, have a distinctive taste, and are a l
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Why Does Gas Hurt Sometimes?
Sometimes your farts smell, sometimes they’re loud, and, yes, sometimes they hurt. But the one thing farts are not (or, at least, shouldn’t be)
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Bummer: Turmeric Isn’t The Cure-All We All Thought It Was
While turmeric might be the superfood du jour, appearing in everything from skin-care products to smoothies, scientists are out to debunk everyone’s
by
Christopher Luu
Diet & Nutrition
Feeling Bloated? How To Feel Better — Now
It's the time of the year for spring cleaning. Summer’s bombardment of skimpy outfits and bikinis is fast approaching, and a different kind of spring cle
by
Amie Valpone
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted