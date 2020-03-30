10 Vitamin C-Rich Foods You Should Be Eating Right Now

Vitamin C is the absolute star of cold and flu season. And for good reason — the antioxidant has some special superpowers that work to make you healthier.
The vitamin stimulates the production of white blood cells, which in turn protect the body against infections and foreign invaders. Research shows that people who took it every day were half as likely as others to get a cold; and when they did get sick, they got over their symptoms 8% faster, according to a review of several studies by the University of Helsinki.
Vitamin C is more than just an immune booster, too. There's also evidence that it may help manage blood pressure and lower your risk of heart disease.
The most famous source of the powerful antioxidant is oranges. And while citrus fruit does contain vitamin C, it's not the only way to get a dose. Here, the foods you can start adding to your diet today in order to give your immune system a healthy bump.