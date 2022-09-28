Skip navigation!
Immunity Health
Unbothered
I’m A Black Girl With Iron-Deficiency Anemia
by
Princess Owens
Wellness
Ritual’s Bestselling Synbiotic+ Is A Superpill For Gut Health
Jinnie Lee
Sep 28, 2022
Coronavirus
Can I Drink Or Smoke Weed After Getting Vaccinated?
Lydia Wang
Sep 12, 2022
Single Files
Confronting My Chronic Illness Has Changed What It Means For Me To Be Single
Taylor Tobin
Apr 5, 2021
Skin Care
Are Your Vitamins & Supplements Making You Break Out?
It’s safe to say we’ve become more invested than ever in keeping as healthy as possible this past year. As a result, the demand for vitamins an
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Sex
Can Masturbating Really Boost Your Immune System?
Tiger King. Dalgona coffee. Zoom calls we actually enjoyed. The early days of the pandemic feel like 100 years ago. Do you remember all the masturbation jo
by
Mirel Zaman
Wellness
What To Know About “Immune Boosters” Before Trying Them
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Wellness
7 Antiviral Foods To Boost Your Immune System
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Wellness
Does Sex Really Boost Immunity?
If you’re lucky enough to have been locked up inside with a quaran-partner during the last few weeks, you may have been having more sex than usual. A
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Digestive Health
10 Vitamin C-Rich Foods You Should Be Eating Right Now
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Dedicated Feature
Can Working Out According To Your Menstrual Cycle Boost Your Immu...
What were you doing at 6:45 a.m.? For most of us, the answer falls into two neat categories: “sleeping” and “wanting to still be asleep.&
by
Chelsea Peng
Health News
Trendy Vitamins Are All Over Instagram — But Are They Worth It?
This is the year of personalization. You can buy a shampoo mixed just for your hair, have a personal trainer create a one-of-a-kind workout plan, and find
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
7 Foods To Eat When You Really Can’t Afford To Get Sick
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Diet & Nutrition
Why Camu Camu Is The Newest Superfood Everyone's Gushing About
When an ingredient is dubbed a superfood, included in probiotic supplements, supported by Goop, found in some skincare products, and has a cute name, you k
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Snacks
9 Hydrating Foods That Are Way Tastier Than Water
Maybe it’s the frosty glass of rosé in front of you, or the bathroom line snaking around the bar, but sometimes when you’re out, drinking wate
by
Cory Stieg
Superfoods
What’s So Special About Golden Berries?
Golden berries are like raisins and dried cranberries’ hip younger sister: they grow in the Peruvian mountains, have a distinctive taste, and are a l
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
When Should You Get A Flu Shot?
While many of us are still mourning the end of summer or prepping to go back to school, the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are brewing and fall is imminent, which me
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Bummer: Turmeric Isn’t The Cure-All We All Thought It Was
While turmeric might be the superfood du jour, appearing in everything from skin-care products to smoothies, scientists are out to debunk everyone’s
by
Christopher Luu
