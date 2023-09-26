7 Antiviral Foods To Boost Your Immune System

ADVERTISEMENT
What you eat has a significant impact on your energy, your sleep, your mood — the list goes on and on. And certain foods may fortify your immune system too, helping it fight off viruses and bacteria that could make you sick.
To be clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to viruses. You should still stick with the latest recommendations from health authorities. But during sick season, we need all the help we can get, and it's true that certain foods have been shown to protect your health and have antiviral properties.
Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins, gave us the inside scoop on what antiviral foods we should be stocking up on now.