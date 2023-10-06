7 Antiviral Foods To Boost Your Immune System

This article contains general information, and should not be construed as medical advice. Each individual's circumstances are different and should be discussed with a medical practitioner.
What you eat has a significant impact on your energy, your sleep, and your mood. And certain foods may fortify your immune system too, helping it fight off viruses and bacteria that could make you sick.
To be clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to illness. But it's true that certain foods have been shown to protect your health and have antiviral properties.
Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of NomadistaNutrition.com and author of Eat Your Vitamins, gave us the inside scoop on what antiviral foods we could be stocking up (take note for cold season!).
