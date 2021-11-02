7 Foods To Eat When You Really Can’t Afford To Get Sick

In a world that is still on high alert for viruses that shall not be named, we all want to do everything we can to avoid getting sick. Washing our hands and logging enough sleep are good starting points. But when it comes to protecting your immune system, your diet counts too.
It makes sense: Foods are packed full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients that can help prepare your body to fight off invading bacteria and viruses.
So if you want to lower your chances of turning into a coughing, sniffing mess, consider adding some of these immune-boosting superfoods to your diet.