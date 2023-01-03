That's not always the case though. If they do genuinely mean the comments about us, the more we can see that it's not helpful for us to take it seriously, the more we can almost bat it back like an invisible tennis racket. You're making it clear: "I'm not carrying this, it's not helpful for me to sit with this and let this stew." Plus, it is often the case that for many of us, self shame is arguably worse than the shaming from others. So if we can develop a sense of acceptance of our own situation and learn to embrace ourselves, that can in turn make us a little bit more resilient to the comments of others.