If You’re Planning On Losing Weight In 2021, Think Before You Tell Me About It

If the diet plan you are on feels miraculous and is finally working the way you hoped it would, that’s great for you. 2021 has started in a weird way and we’ve got to get our kicks where we can. But it’s worth being aware that talking about its benefits can serve as a reminder to other people, particularly fat people, that their body should be a source of shame. As we strive to create a more inclusive, more forgiving world in 2021, being mindful of what you say and on what platform you say it is one of the best ways you can help contribute to everyone having a genuinely healthier relationship with their bodies. And in doing so, it can help lay the groundwork for tackling anti-fat bias on a much larger, systemic level.